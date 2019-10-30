Kawasaki Motors recalling lawn mower engine

A recall alert has been issued for lawnmower engines.

Kawasaki Motors USA has issued a recall on its lawn mower engines.

The fuel injector has the possibility to leak excessive amounts of fuel into the engine causing a burn risk and fire hazard.

The recall includes engines sold under the Ferris and Cub Cadet brands sold at lawn and garden store nationwide from June 2017 through August 2019.

Those with the engine are encouraged to stop using it and contact Kawasaki for a free repair.

For more information contact Kawasaki at (866) 836-4463 or visit their website.