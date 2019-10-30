McNairy County EMA releases storm damage assessment

MCNAIRY Co., Tenn. — The McNairy County Emergency Management Agency has released a damage assessment in a post on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the county had 874 homes damaged by Saturday’s storm. Of those homes, 671 were about 10 percent damaged, 111 were 25 percent damaged, 70 were about half-destroyed, and 22 were completely destroyed.

In a separate post the McNairy County EMA also reminds residents to use generators and propane heaters away from the home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and death. Never run a generator within the home.

