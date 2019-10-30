National Park Service asks for public input on Parkers Crossroads

SHILOH, Tenn. — The National Park Service is calling for public input on local battlefield.

According to a news release, the National Park Service has invited the public to help create a foundation document, which details the park’s resources and values, for Parkers Crossroads Battlefield.

There will be foundation document public meeting at Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Activities Building at Tour Stop 7, at 150 Federal Lane in Wildersville.

The meeting is Thursday, Nov. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The meeting will serve has a opportunity to learn about the process and as a way for the public to submit thoughts and ideas to the planning team.

The public is can provide feedback online to the National park Service website before Nov. 20.

More information is available at the Parker’s Crossroads website.