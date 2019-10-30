Scattered Showers Off And On Today

Weather Update: Wednesday, 10/30/2019 —



Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a rather soggy start to the day as showers continue t move across the area. Currently there is a stalled frontal boundary draped across West Tennessee with an area of low pressure moving into western Arkansas, southerly flow coupled with rising heights, continue to provide ample moisture and overrunning showers. The front will briefly lift north through this afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 60s, and perhaps some filtered sunshine. That may give the atmosphere some time to develop some instability. The main cold front will push east and through West Tennessee tonight into Thursday. There could be a few storms, but the threat for severe weather seem rather muted. Great news to be sure. Otherwise the forecast takes a very cold turn as we finish the week.

