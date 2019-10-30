South Gibson approaching state tournament with new mindset

MEDINA, Tenn. — Over the past few years, the hard work has paid off for the South Gibson girls soccer program, as they prepare to appear in the Class AA state tournament for the second straight year.

With a current record of 14-4-1, the Lady Hornets finished local postseason play as champions of District 14AA for the 4th consecutive year.

This year’s seniors prepare to enter next week’s state tournament with a chip on their shoulder, looking to learn from their experience in 2018. After a full week of practice, South Gibson will take on Cumberland County in the first round next Wednesday at 4:30.