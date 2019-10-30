Tyson introducing ‘air-fried chicken’

A new item by Tyson Foods is hitting store shelves.

Tyson says its new air-fried chicken has around 75 percent less fat than traditional fried chicken.

The new product is now available nationwide as strips, fillets and nuggets.

The company says the chicken is made with real, all-white meat and does not require an air fryer to heat. You can throw it in the oven just like any of their other chicken products.

To celebrate the new item, Tyson is holding a giveaway for a plate that actually levitates. You have until Nov. 7 to enter.

