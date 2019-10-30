Union City Police seek public help in arson investigation

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police are asking for your help with an arson investigation.

Union City police responded to a home on the 1000 block of South Third Street that was intentionally set on fire.

Police say the fire destroyed the home.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Union City Police Department at (731) 885-1515,Crime Stoppers at (731) 885-8477, or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest or conviction. An additional $5,000 is being offered by the Tennessee Arson Hotline.