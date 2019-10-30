UPDATE: Police looking for driver of vehicle recovered from Forked Deer River

JACKSON, Tenn.–Fire officials rush to the scene of what was first believed to be a water rescue from the Forked Deer River in west Jackson.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Jackson Fire Department and Madison County Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team were called to the 800 block of Lower Brownsville Road.

Fire officials recovered a vehicle from the water and say no one was inside. Officials also searched the river and found no one.

The Jackson Police Department is now investigating and looking for the driver of the vehicle.