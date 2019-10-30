USJ setting eyes on state championship

JACKSON, Tenn. — Having a chance to contend for a state championship is exactly what the USJ girls soccer team set out to do from the first day of the regular season. Over the last few weeks, USJ has battled to become one of the final four teams remaining in Division II-A

Coming off a thrilling 1-0 victory over Knoxville Grace this past Saturday to put them into this position, the Lady Bruins know they’ll have to raise their level of play even higher.

They’ll go head to head with the defending state champions, CPA, in the semifinal contest next Thursday afternoon at 4:00.