West Tennessee prepares for Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn.– Officials offer tips on how to prepare for Halloween safety and where to go.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, children are more likely to get hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any day of the year.

Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle recommends making sure your costume is visible to everyone, whether you choose door to door or a trunk or treat.

“Make sure that the costume has some kind of reflective stripe or reflective designator that way children will be easily seen by cars going down the road,” Friddle said.

Make sure you can see out of your costume, and that it fits properly.

“If they’re going to wear a mask, make sure they can see out of it very well and be aware of their surroundings. Ideally, it’s recommended that you use makeup for the face rather than a mask because the vision isn’t impaired and the kids can see,” Friddle said, “if the costume isn’t properly fitting, it has a tendency to catch and they may fall and hurt themselves.”

Friddle says to also test any make up or skin adhesives on your child before applying it to the whole face.

“It’s always important just to test a small area of the child’s skin to make sure they don’t have any allergies to the makeup,” Friddle said.

If it rains, provide a rain cover for your children, and before you hit the streets for sweets, festivities may depend on your area.

Door to door trick or treating is still on in Lexington, the city of Henderson, Savannah, and some Jackson neighborhoods, like Wyndchase and the Lambuth area.

Huntingdon’s trunk or treat takes place Halloween night at 6 p.m. on the square.

Halloween meets football in Trenton this year, and you can trunk or treat at Peabody High School from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before the game.