Adamsville home receives $50,000 in damages, waits to hear from insurance company

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — One West Tennessean awaits to hear back from the insurance company.

Sylvia Henley is one of many homeowners trying to repair her property after the storm. She estimates at least $50,000 in damage to her Adamsville home. ‘That’s just a ballpark, my adjuster hasn’t even been out there yet, but that’s what I’m estimating, and that’s on the low end,” Henley said.

She’s slowly picking up the pieces yet, on this Halloween day she still dressed up to lift her spirits.

“It was such a shock that I just panicked. I wondered how am I going to fix this because I am a single mom,” Henley continued, “How am I going to have the money to get all of this taken care of?”

Limbs and playground equipment are also scattered across the backyard. Henley says she isn’t sure of how much more damage is hidden under this tree that still sits on the roof of her home.

The damage did not stop there. She says a limb punctured the radiator of her SUV.

“I asked to see if either my homeowner’s or my car insurance would cover it, and they said the car insurance definitely wouldn’t, and then I asked about the homeowners, which won’t cover it either. It will be an out of pocket expense,” Henley said. She says her homeowner’s insurance should cover tree removal and property damage.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance recommends filing claims as soon as possible by taking pictures of the damage, and making repairs to prevent further damage such as covering a broken window.

To prevent becoming a victim to a scam experts recommend you watch out for up front fees for repairs. They also say to be sure to call a company or agency to confirm a person’s credentials if you suspect they’re not legitimate.

To verify credentials visit the Department of Commerce and Insurance website.

For work less than $25,000 visit the Municipal Tech Service to confirm if a contractor needs a state license or local license to perform home improvement.

