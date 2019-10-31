Forever 21 to close 200 stores

The retail chain Forever 21 is closing 200 stores, but executives say the brand isn’t going away.

The store closings accounts for about a quarter of its locations in the U.S. and internationally.

The restructuring attempt comes a month after Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy.

By scaling down, company executives say Forever 21 should have a better chance of emerging from the bankruptcy proceedings.

In a letter to customers, Forever 21 executives say they are confident this is the right path for the company’s future.