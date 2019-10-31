Freeze Warning for West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Thursday, October 31st

October has been a month of extremes! We started the month with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index in the triple digits for the first time in October since 1951. Today, the wind chill was in the middle 20s – the coldest Halloween since 1993 when the wind chill was 22°F. A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of West Tennessee tonight with a likely chance for below freezing temperatures to start Friday morning.

TONIGHT

A Freeze Warning goes into effect for West Tennessee at 10 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Friday which will be when temperatures could be below freezing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Temperatures will ultimately drop to the middle 20s by sunrise on Friday.

Tomorrow, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be lighter but it’ll still feel more like December than the beginning of November. Freezing temperatures will continue to be possible through the next few night’s before warmer weather returns next week! I’ll talk about the next round of showers coming for the first week of November on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, but you can also keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

