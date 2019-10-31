Halloween events across West Tennessee

West Tennessee is offering some of the spookiest events for all ages Thursday.

Old Hickory Mall in Jackson will be having a trick or treat event at 6 p.m.

The Blacksmith restaurant in downtown Jackson will be having a family Halloween event with pumpkin painting, costume contest and more starting at 5 p.m.

The City of Milan will be having a trunk or treat in Milan City Park on Ellington Drive at 5 p.m.

Greenfield will also be having a trunk or treat on North Front Street at 5 p.m. Cars will line the street for the event.