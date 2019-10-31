How you can help people recently affected by severe weather

Trees are down, power is out and homes are destroyed. Your neighbors in West Tennessee still need your help.

In Decatur County, donations are being taken at the Decatur County Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They need flashlights, batteries, lamps and lanterns, lamp oil, candles, matches, personal hygiene products, baby wipes, paper plates, cups, cutlery, paper towels, non-perishable food, blankets and tarps.

If you would like to help clear debris, call Decatur County Emergency Management at (731) 257-1096. Also, the Decatur County Mayor has set up an account for donations at First Bank. The account is named Decatur County Storm Donations.

In Hardin County, Jesus Cares Ministries is accepting food and monetary donations for families. They are located at 230 Eureka St. in Savannah.

Henderson County Emergency Management says as of now, there is not a coordinated effort for clearing debris, but they encourage you to check on your friends and family and help them if necessary.

If you would like to help people in Adamsville, whether it’s bring donations or volunteer, contact Adamsville City Hall at (731) 632-1401.

The Selmer Civic Center is requesting towels, Clorox wipes, travel toiletries, nonperishable food and snacks for kids. Call the McNairy County Highway Department at (731) 645-3651 if you want to help clear debris. If you have other items to donate, contact EMA at (731) 645-3195.