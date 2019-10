JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced it is hosting a Lunch and Learn event in a news release Thursday.

The event will be Wednesday Nov. 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. It will be hosted at the health department on 804 North Parkway in Jackson.

To attend the event, an RSVP must be sent.

The RSVP should be sent to Amanda Johnson at (731) 927-8531.