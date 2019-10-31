Job seekers provided with career opportunities, resources at local job fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ghosts and goblins turned in their costumes for suits and ties on Halloween.

The American Job Centers of Southwest Tennessee hosted their first annual Regional Job Fair and Career Expo to connect local job seekers to local employment opportunities.

The event took place at at the Carl Perkins Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Job seekers were able to network and access employers representing a variety of industries across the 21 counties.

In addition, there were a variety of onsite resources such as free haircuts, interview attire, rapid interview prep and education information that will help job seekers nail the job they want or advance in their current career.