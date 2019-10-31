John Deere recalls compact utility tractors

John Deere is recalling its compact utility tractors.

The front cab support bolts were reportedly torqued improperly during manufacturing and can fail during a rollover.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for tractors with model numbers 40-44-R, 40-52-R, and 40-66-R.

You can find the model number printed on the hood of the tractor.

If you have one of these, contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair.

To contact John Deere, call Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or go online at www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Services” for more information.