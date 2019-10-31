McNairy Co. man convicted of bank robberies, gun charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A McNairy County man charged with two counts of aggravated bank robbery and two gun charges has been convicted by a jury.

Gene Allen Howell, 38, of Selmer, was convicted of robbing Home Banking Company in Finger in August 2017, and the Peoples Bank in Regan in October 2017, according to a news release.

The release says Howell and his co-defendant were arrested 10 days after the Regan robbery in Alcorn County, Mississippi on drug charges. When he was arrested, officers found two pistols, including one that was used in the Regan robbery, as well as ammunition and the clothes worn during the robbery, according to the release.

His co-defendant testified against him at trial and pleaded guilty.

Howell has previous convictions for charges including assault and theft.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years on the weapons charges, and up to 25 years on the bank robbery charges.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2020.