MILAN, Tenn. — A local family shared their trick-or-treating experience.

“I saw a lot of different costumes. It’s probably over 200 kids that come through, wouldn’t you say? Yeah, probably more than that. We ran out of candy cause there was so many kids,” said the Reed family from Milan.

They were among many who were out and about in Milan on Halloween night.

Trick or treaters filled Meadowbrook Drive asking for something good to eat.