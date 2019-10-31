Mugshots : Madison County : 10/30/19 – 10/31/19

1/11 Latara Long Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/11 Billy Kendall Violation of community corrections

3/11 Billy King Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/11 Cordarius Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/11 Bradley Savage Violation of probation

6/11 Davian Jones Failure to comply

7/11 Keondre Crawford Aggravated burglary

8/11 Nicholas Fuller Failure to comply



9/11 Osvaldo Vargas Public intoxication

10/11 Steven Hall Violation of probation

11/11 Tommy Smith Violation of community corrections























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/31/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.