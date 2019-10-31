Tips on protecting plants, pets during first freeze warning of fall

JACKSON, Tenn. – The first freeze warning of fall has been issued for all of West Tennessee.

Thursday night’s temperatures will dip into the upper 20’s, with a forecast low of 27 in Jackson.

That means if you have plants or pets outside, you’ll need to take extra care of them.

“That’s what will kill the plants–when we get down to 32, 34,” Ginger Kemp, owner of R&J Feed and Supply in South Jackson, said.

The main concern with plants is the frost that happens overnight. The easiest way to avoid that frost is simply putting an old sheet or blanket over them.

There’s also an old wives tale that sounds strange, however it just might work for protecting your plants.

“If you think it’s going to be a frost: if you get up really early in the morning and wash off your plants, just with the water hose before the sun hits them, that will protect them too,” said Kemp.

When it comes to animals, if it’s too cold outside for you, it’s probably too cold outside for them.

Animals who are usually outside are more used to the weather, however if they are outside, make sure they have proper tools to stay warm.

“If you just get hay or shavings to put in their houses, they can get in there and out of the wind and the weather,” Kemp said.