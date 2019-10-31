UT Martin highly rated among state for educator prep

MARTIN, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Martin announced their Educator Preparation program is the most improved across the state.

The Tennessee State Board of Education released the report, highlighting UT Martin’s program, according to a news release from UTM.

The release says UTM received a $3.3 million grant to fund a survey, which identified the greatest needs for teachers in the 32 partner school districts.

The release says that lead to the start of a new teacher induction program, a series of STEM-based professional development workshops, and COMP-certification, or classroom organization management program, for all UT Martin graduates.

The teacher induction program is a factor in UT Martin’s increased scores, and program leaders hope this will help boots confidence and teaching strategies for new teachers.