10 arrested statewide during ‘Operation Blackout’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ten people were arrested across the state Thursday night during the Tennessee Department of Correction’s annual “Operation Blackout.”

During “Operation Blackout,” officers with probation and parole conduct home checks on registered sex offenders across the state. Officers checked in with more than 250 registered sex offenders in Jackson, according to a news release from TDOC.

The home checks started Oct. 21, and continued through Halloween, according to the relese.

On Halloween, officers made 814 home checks, including 57 in Jackson.

No arrests were made in Jackson.