Freezing Cold Nights Forecast This Weekend

Weather Update – 12:30 p.m. – Friday, November 1st

Freezing cold weather this morning brought a widespread frost to West Tennessee and there’s more of that in our near future with below freezing temperatures over the first weekend of November. Also, don’t forget – Daylight Saving Time ends on Saturday night! That means that tomorrow is the last time the sun will set at 6 p.m. until March 10th.

TONIGHT

Skies will stay crystal clear for high school football games tonight, but temperatures will only be in the lower 40s at kickoff and by the final score they’ll be in the middle 30s! Temperatures are expected to drop back below freezing tonight bottoming out at around 30°F by sunrise on Saturday morning.

After another freezing cold morning, temperatures will warm up to the lower 50s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. However, you’ll notice that winds pick up speed later in the morning with sustained speeds between 10 and 15 mph. We’ll have mostly clear skies Saturday night with temperatures in the upper 20s starting our Sunday morning. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com