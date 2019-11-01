JTA to hold food drive benefiting RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority will hold its 30th annual food drive benefiting RIFA in November.

The food drive will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6.

All JTA riders will be able to donate canned food. Riders who donate food will receive a free ride, and riders can donate as often as they like.

Donations can also be brought to the JTA office at 38 Eutah Street in Jackson.

For more information, call JTA between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (731) 423-0200.