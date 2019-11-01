Funeral Services for Mrs. Juanita Roberts Gibson, age 93, will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 117 Wallace Rd. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Gibson died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Maplewood Health Care Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Gibson will begin Friday morning, November 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Gibson will lie-in-state on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.