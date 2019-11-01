Mugshots : Madison County : 10/31/19 – 11/01/19

1/6 William Garner Violation of community corrections, failure to comply

2/6 Abdumaten McAlister Disorderly conduct

3/6 Lieutenant A Posey Jr. Aggravated assault

4/6 Rigoberto Antionio Morales Driving while unlicensed



5/6 Stephanie Silcox Aggravated burglary

6/6 Tracy Wooley Schedule IV drug violations











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/31/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.