Mugshots : Madison County : 10/31/19 – 11/01/19 November 1, 2019

William Garner Violation of community corrections, failure to comply

Abdumaten McAlister Disorderly conduct

Lieutenant A Posey Jr. Aggravated assault

Rigoberto Antionio Morales Driving while unlicensed

Stephanie Silcox Aggravated burglary

Tracy Wooley Schedule IV drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/31/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.