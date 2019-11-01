Police seek woman after suspicious incident involving child

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are looking for a woman after a suspicious incident Thursday afternoon involving a child.

Police say the woman chased the child around 4 p.m.

The woman is described as a white female, last seen wearing black pants and a white jacket, getting into a dark-color SUV.

Anyone who can identify the woman, vehicle or has any information on the incident is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322 or 731CrimeStoppers at (731) 424-8477.