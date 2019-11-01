Students put themselves in the shoes of low-income families

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nursing students are a part of a simulation to learn more ways to help future patients.

University of Memphis Lambuth’s nursing department held its fifth poverty simulation on Friday.

Students acted out assigned roles, including different ages, genders and family statuses. Some even acted as employers, bankers or police.

They worked through different life scenarios, with challenges lower income families usually face, and were tasked to provide shelter and basic needs on a limited budget for a month.

Through the simulation, participants learned about poverty from different angles.

“We hope to broaden our students’ understanding of what it’s like, so that they can work with patients and be more empathetic, but also to provide teaching that’s pertinent to their situation,” Assistant Dean of Nursing at University of Memphis Lambuth Christie Manasco said.

Organizers say the simulation helps students understand the decisions low-income families have to make and the emotions felt throughout the situation.