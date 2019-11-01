Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security scam

WEAKLEY Co., Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the caller claims to be from the Social Security Office, and tells the person that there is an incident in Texas. According to the release, the caller says a car was rented in the person’s name and illegal narcotics are involved.

The release says the person who receives the call is asked to forward money to handle the incident.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents not to give out their social security number or date of birth over the phone, and not to send any money to people you don’t know.