Bikers deliver toys to children at local hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — Santa came early for children at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, thanks to helpers riding in on their motorcycles.

Bikers gathered for the annual toy drive at Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Jackson.

Then bikers rode out to the hospital to deliver the toys to the children who are patients there.

Organizer say it’s a joy to help others.

“We do this because we are so blessed, and there are so many that are not, and it’s just something that we ought to do,” said Jimmy Sadler, chaplain of the Christian Motorcycle Association of Jackson.

Sadler says this is the fifth year for the ride.