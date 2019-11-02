Children add to Halloween candy stash

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–October may be over, but people are still in the Halloween spirit.

This weekend children had a chance for more trick or treating.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department held its trunk or treat tonight, originally scheduled for Halloween night.

It was moved due to the weather.

Princesses, superheroes, and ghosts lined up to get more of that sweet supply for their Halloween stash.

Attendees also enjoyed a hay ride and prizes.

This is the 4th annual trunk or treat hosted by the sheriff’s department.