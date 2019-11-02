Cooler-Than-Average for the First Weekend of November

Weather Update – 5:30 p.m. – Friday, November 1st

It’s another frosty morning in West Tennessee! Temperatures are below freezing almost area-wide and we’ll likely have another night with freezing cold weather tonight. Temperatures are much cooler than average for this time of the year to kick off the month of November. We typically start the month off with weather that’s 10°F -15°F warmer than this!

TODAY

Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm up to the middle 50s this afternoon. A cold front will sweep through the area this afternoon bringing wind speeds to 10-15 mph making for a chilly afternoon. The average high temperature for November 2nd is 67°F!

Don’t forget, that tonight the clocks fall back one hour! This will be the last night with a sunset at 6:00 p.m. until March 10th. Tonight, skies will stay clear and winds will gradually calm down across the region. Another frosty night with patchy fog is expected with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Jumping into standard time means that the sun rises at 6:19 a.m. Sunday so at least we see an earlier sunrise. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the next chance for rain and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

