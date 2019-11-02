JPD seeks help to find missing, endangered child

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking help to find a missing child.

According to a news release, JPD is looking for 17-year-old Hayleigh Walker.

Police say Walker was last seen around 10:55 a.m. on Friday.

Walker was seen leaving her residence in the area of Old Humboldt Road in a white four-door pickup truck, according to the news release.

According to police, Walker was wearing a blue hoodie and ripped blue jeans.

If anybody has information on Walker’s whereabouts, call JPD at 731-425-8400.