School board members discuss visions at retreat

JACKSON, Tenn. — School board members held a day-long retreat to discuss goals, themes and visions for Jackson-Madison County schools.

School board members gathered for the board retreat Saturday. One of the topics discussed during the retreat was the search for a new superintendent.

“I was designated in this role for a year until the board searched for and located and hired a new superintendent,” said interim superintendent, Ray Washington. “So the Tennessee School Boards Association consultant came down to talk to them about the process for doing so.”

School board members also discussed site plans for two new schools: Jackson Central-Merry High School and Madison Academic.

“We showed renderings of Madison and JCM and went through those renderings of how we intend to have those schools in the next couple of years,” Washington said.

Other topics covered during the retreat was bus safety.

“Hopefully we can eliminate the issue, but at the same time we want to make sure we are fair based on age-appropriate discipline and age-appropriate consequences when we have issues on the bus,” Washington said. “We’re just looking to improve everyday both academically and behaviorally.”

Washington says the next school board meeting will be held November 7 at 5:30 p.m.