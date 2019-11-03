A local county continues to clean up after recent storms

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn.–

Its several days after the October 26th storm in Adamsville and yet there’s still damage from the storm left all over the city.

Now the people of Adamsville are picking up any limbs or brush from the storm and bringing it to the Old Horse Arena, where you’ll find Jackie Hamm whose the one operating this machinery. Mr. Hamm said he’s not getting paid for the work, he’s volunteering.

“Well this is our home town and we’re trying to help everybody we can,” said volunteer Jackie Hamm.

Hamm said he’s been helping people around the city get trees off their property for a couple days.

“I think after today we’ll have almost a hundred hours in,” said Hamm.

Hamm said he’s able to help so many people because his home only received a little damage from the storm, but that wasn’t the case for local Adamsville business owner Brent Thomas.

“A tree came completely out of the ground and chased me back to the truck, I was caught in it, there’s really no reason I should be alive,” said Adamsville business owner Brent Thomas.

Thomas said he and his grandson have been cleaning up trees off his yard for over a week.

“This is my 6th load and I probably got 4 or 5 more,” said Thomas.

But with people from surrounding counties coming over to help, Thomas said cleaning up could be a lot worse.

“Rank strangers broke loose in what they were doing to help others,” said Thomas.

“We’re, we’re pushing progress you know it will take a while but we’ll get there,” said Hamm.

Cleanup volunteer Jackie Hamm said it could be months before things are back to normal in Adamsville.