Family, friends gather to raise funds for Sarah Phillips’ memorial

JACKSON, Tenn. – Friends and family of Sarah Phillips came together to hold a fundraiser for her memorial service. Those close to Sarah say she was a loving daughter, sister and friend.

“Sarah was bubbly,” said family friend, Nikki Gonzales. “She was always smiling. You would’ve never known anything was wrong with her. [She was] very outgoing and a beautiful young lady.”

“Her sisters really love her a lot,” said family friend, Olivia Baskin. “She is loved by a lot of people and I know a lot of people love her. I miss her and everything.”

Family and friends gathered Sunday to host a fundraiser in Sarah’s honor, selling t-shirts and other accessories.

Funds raised from t-shirts, hoodie and koozie sales will go towards a memorial for Phillips who went missing back in January.

“Key chains in honor of Sarah Phillips,” said Gonzales. “All will go toward her final expenses or memorial service and we thought this was the best way to reach out to the community for a little help.”

“This happened unexpectedly,” said Sarah’s sister, Chelsey Doucette. “Donations that will help her get the memorial she deserves.”

Family and friends say Sarah will forever be in their hearts and will never forget how special she was.

“You couldn’t ask for a better person like her heart was gold,” said Doucette.

“We lost mom at a young age and we were very close,” said Sarah’s sister, Moriah Leem. “She is like my best friend and my sister.”

