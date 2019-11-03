Poplar Corner Church Fall Fest

BELLS, Tenn.– It’s hamburgers, games and fellowship at the Popular Corner Church Fall Fest Sunday evening.

Pastor Brent Pearce of the church said they wanted to invite the community out to get to know each other.

This year’s Fall Fest included tons of food, hayrides, music, and games all free to the community.

“We do it because we want to reach out to the community and tell them about the love of Jesus Christ,” Pastor Pearce said.

Pastor Pearce said the Popular Corner Church has been hosting the Fall Fest for more than 10 years.