Annual veterans parade to kick off this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. – A parade will be held this weekend honoring those who have put their lives on the line for our country and freedom.

A ‘Celebrating our Veterans’ program will be held Friday, November 8 at Englewood Baptist Church on North Highland Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, November 9, there will be a downtown veterans parade beginning at 11 a.m.

Staging will be at the Carl Perkins Civic Center parking lot.

The event is free.

“I mean, it’s really hard to think about them being gone from their homes, from their families and everything for a year, two years, three years,” said Marty Clements, with the West Tennessee Veterans Committee.

For more information on how to pre-register, click “Seen on 7.”

You can also contact (731) 427-1271.