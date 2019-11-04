Construction causes lane closures on Highland

JACKSON, Tenn. — You might experience a slow down on North Highland at the Interstate 40 bridge this week.

“It’s just more preparation to get to those final closures and get that big work done,” Nichole Lawrence, TDOT Community Relations Officer, said.

Over the weekend, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews installed metal pans to get ready to pour concrete for the new bridge, and they’re trying to work fast.

“Cold weather has hit us hard and fast, so we are trying to prepare that and there’s a certain temperature you can’t pour concrete in,” Lawrence said.

These intermittent lane closures are leading up to one more full closure.

“Hopefully, before Thanksgiving, we’ll be having one more big closure of Highland and the interstate to get that concrete deck poured on the new bridge,” Lawrence said.

Even if there aren’t lane closures, workers could still be around.

“We urge people to continue to watch through those construction zones, still continue to slow down,” Lawrence said. “The speed limit on the interstate is still 55 through there.”

TDOT also has their SmartWay map that can help you plan for any trip.

“It’s also used for construction, weather-related incidents and accidents,” Lawrence said. “Waze is connected with our SmartWay map, so that you can get in and intermingle with where you are. Know before you go.”

The intermittent lane closures on Highland are expected to happen again Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.