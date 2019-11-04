Driver injured after crash involving school bus

McNAIRY Co., Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Monday afternoon involving a school bus and passenger vehicle.

THP has confirmed the driver of the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Bethel Springs.

THP says students were on the bus at the time, but no students were seriously injured.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.