Efforts continue to free Tennessee pastor detained in India

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends and family of a Middle Tennessee pastor and Jackson native being detained in India are rallying for support.

Bryan Nerren is a pastor with the International House of Prayer Ministries in Shelbyville. On October 5th, Pastor Nerren and two other Tennessee pastors, were in India doing mission work when he was detained.

“The not knowing is the hardest part, the emotional roller coaster of knowing he’s over there, knowing he might get to come home, and then he can’t,” said Bryan’s son, Kevin Nerren, “He’s always taught me what it means to be a servant, even with all your strength, to be a servant to somebody is the showing of ultimate strength.”

Cece Heil is one of the attorneys with the American Center for Law and Justice and is working on getting Pastor Nerren home. Heil says Nerren was not given a form by the customs officer who cleared the money he brought for the mission trip.

“The customs officer didn’t do that, but waited for Pastor Nerren to get on the flight to Bagdogra, called ahead for the custom officers there to arrest Pastor Nerren,” Heil said.

Nerren was detained upon arrival, held for almost a week and was not allowed visitation. He was eventually released on bail, but has his passport retained and is placed on a travel ban. They believe he was targeted for his beliefs.

“They asked about if he was a Christian, he said yes,” Kevin said, “They asked if the money was going to be used for religious purposes. He said yes, and they didn’t allow him to follow the letter of the law.”

They’ve already been in contact with the State Department and Congress and are asking people to sign a petition for Nerren’s freedom.

“It’s very helpful that it’s not just one person or one family, but there are thousands of people that are concerned about this situation and want to see it resolved,” Heil said.

According to Heil, Pastor Nerren has a hearing set for December 12 in India. You can find more on Pastor Bryan Nerren’s story and sign the petition for his release here.