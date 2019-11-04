Glen Lee Goudy, age 76, resident of Moscow and husband of Stella Goudy, departed this life Saturday afternoon, November 2, 2019 at his residence.

Glen was born October 22, 1943 in Ashland, Mississippi, the son of the late Herman Goudy and Cordie Shelby Goudy. He received his education in Mississippi and was married June 19, 1976 to the former Stella Kimery. He was of the Christian faith and was employed as an auto mechanic for many years. Glen loved special times with his family, watching his grandchildren, fishing, drag racing, watching NASCAR, shooting craps, going to the casino, working on old cars, doing yardwork and sitting on his porch.

Mr. Goudy, known to his family as “PawPaw”, is survived by his wife of 43 years, Stella Goudy of Moscow, TN; his daughter, Lacy Harden (John) of Coldwater, MS; his son, Glenn Twain Goudy (Kelly) of Williston, TN; his sister, Barbara Dagastino (Phillip) of Memphis, TN; three brothers, Von Goudy (Patsy) of Hickory Valley, TN, Kerry Goudy of Memphis, TN, Clay Goudy (Debe) of Memphis, TN; and five grandchildren, Blakli Goudy, Westly Harden, River Lee Harden, Gabby Mills and Jonathan Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Goudy and Vicki Eschbach.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Stand Up To Cancer, P.O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Funeral Services for Mr. Goudy will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. John Ed Watkins, pastor of Mercy’s Bridge Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mr. Goudy will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be John Goudy, Bobby McBride, Robert Kimery, Ralph Kimery, Tim Dagastino, Michael Todd, Andy Eschbach, Jr., Westly Harden, River Lee Harden and Blakli Goudy. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Goudy, Chad Goudy, Brian Goudy, Phil Dagastino, Ryan Goudy, Matt Eschbach and Tyler Eschbach.

