Holiday tours of Governor’s home announced

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee have announced they will host holiday tours of their home at the Tennessee Residence.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the historic home, decorated in the theme “Songs of the Season.”

Donations will also be accepted at the event for nonprofits across the state.

Holiday tours of the home will be offered from December 6 through December 8, and December 12 through December 15.

All tours are free, self-guided and open to the public, though tour reservations are required.

To register, go to the Christmas in Tennessee with the Lees link.