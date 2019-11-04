Jackson man sentenced to 15 years on heroin, fentanyl charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced 15 years after being convicted of heroin and fentanyl-related charges.

Brandy Kentia Steed, 40, was facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Jackson police arrested Steed in August 2017 during an undercover investigation in which investigators arranged to buy more than a gram of heroin from Steed, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The release says investigators searched his home the same day, and Steed admitted to investigators that there were drugs hidden in a Chevrolet Suburban parked outside his home. Investigators found multiple bags believed to be heroin and crack cocaine in the car, the release says.

Lab analysis determined the bags contained more than 30 grams of fentanyl and five grams of crack cocaine, according to the release.

The release says Steed admitted the items found in the vehicle were his.

Steed was sentenced to 15 years and an additional three years of supervised release.