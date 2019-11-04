Listeria concerns lead to massive vegetable recall

According to the FDA, more than 100 vegetable products are being recalled because of listeria concerns.

The recalled packages have a sell by date of Nov. 16 of this year, and include several brand names, including Mann’s, HEB, and Del Monte.

The type of products being recalled vary from salads, stir frys and pasta dishes, to green beans, cauliflower and brussels sprouts.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

Target has announced that the Mann’s Power Blend SuperFood Salads and Mann’s Rainbow Salads were sold at its stores.

For a full list of items being recalled, visit this page. For more information on the items recalled, click here.

If you have one of these items, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.