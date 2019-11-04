Milan, Humboldt elections scheduled for Tuesday

MILAN, Tenn. — Gibson County will hold their 2019 municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 5, with positions all across the county up for election.

Milan will hold elections for mayor, as well as Milan Special School District trustee positions.

The mayoral race is between incumbent BW Beasley and Tammy Floyd-Wade.

Beasley points to job creation as the biggest reason for Milan residents to vote for him.

“Milan is on the move. We’ve got new retail, new industry, and new housing coming to Milan, and I’m excited about our future,” Beasley said.

Meanwhile, Floyd-Wade says she wants to invest in infrastructure and focus on open government.

“Most of all, to make sure that there is transparency between the elected officials and our community,” Floyd-Wade said.

In the Milan Special School District, four trustee spots are open.

In Humboldt, the focus will be on three school board positions in the Humboldt City School District.

Both Beasley and Floyd-Wade are urging voter turnout during the elections.

“Across this whole country, voting turnout is down, and it’s that way in Milan as well, so we’re encouraging people, regardless of who they’re voting for, to go out and vote,” Beasley said.

“Go out and vote, take the opportunity. That is your right, your voice, just call your family and friends to go vote,” Floyd-Wade said.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and voters will need to bring a state or federally issued photo ID.

For polling locations, click here for Humboldt and here for Milan.