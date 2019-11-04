Mock “explosion” drill tests students readiness

JACKSON, Tenn. – A mock disaster drill tests the readiness of students Monday.

The scenario was an “explosion” under the bleachers at a softball game, with about 20 casualties.

Around 40 Jackson State Community College students, and students from the department of nursing, took part in the drill.

First responders including police, fire, and emergency medical units also assisted with the exercise.

Following the drill, emergency personnel will get together and study their response in an effort to become more proficient in handling such disasters.

“One of the contents that our students are required to learn is emergency preparedness and we thought especially in today we do have tornadoes, we do have shootings and things that happen and we have to prepare our students to be able to do that,” said Cassie Revelle, assistant professor and nursing instructor at Jackson State Community College.

Revelle says this drill is done twice a year.