Red Cross continues assistance in Decatur, Humphreys counties

DECATUR CO., Tenn. — The American Red Cross continues to help those still suffering from the devastating storms that tore through West Tennessee last week.

Caseworkers are available to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate assistance from the Red Cross and other agencies.

They are available at the following casework centers Monday Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 6.

They will be in Decatur county at the Decatur County Fairgrounds in Parsons from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

They will also be in Humphreys county at Waverly Public Safety in Waverly from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Proof of residence is required.